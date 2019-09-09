Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $93.86 Million Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 31.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,352,289 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326,138 shares during the quarter. Generac accounts for about 1.2% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Generac were worth $93,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its holdings in Generac by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 12,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Generac by 3.5% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 302,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,484,000 after buying an additional 10,361 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the first quarter valued at approximately $418,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the second quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 11.2% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 18,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Generac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Generac from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.83.

In other news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 7,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $542,015.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,196 shares in the company, valued at $799,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Russell S. Minick sold 10,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.91, for a total value of $763,342.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,743 shares in the company, valued at $1,828,755.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Generac stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.29. 193,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,318. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.19. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.43 and a 12 month high of $80.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Generac had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The business had revenue of $541.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

