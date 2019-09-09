IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) CEO Sells $355,000.00 in Stock

IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $355,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,412,719. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Chris Ph.D. Diorio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 9th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 500 shares of IMPINJ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total transaction of $17,610.00.

On Friday, July 19th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 10,000 shares of IMPINJ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 17,543 shares of IMPINJ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $614,005.00.

On Tuesday, July 16th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 18,257 shares of IMPINJ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $638,995.00.

On Thursday, July 11th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 4,200 shares of IMPINJ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $147,000.00.

Shares of IMPINJ stock traded down $2.06 on Monday, hitting $33.10. 548,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,275. IMPINJ Inc has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $40.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $757.68 million, a P/E ratio of -48.68 and a beta of 2.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.76.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.95 million. IMPINJ had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Analysts predict that IMPINJ Inc will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PI. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of IMPINJ by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in IMPINJ by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in IMPINJ in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in IMPINJ in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in IMPINJ by 215.7% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded IMPINJ from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Roth Capital raised their price target on IMPINJ from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IMPINJ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on IMPINJ from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of IMPINJ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

About IMPINJ

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

