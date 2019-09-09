IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) Shares Down 5.9% on Insider Selling

Shares of IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $32.15 and last traded at $33.10, 553,794 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 75% from the average session volume of 317,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.16.

Specifically, Director Tom A. Alberg sold 35,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $1,340,703.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,957,476.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $355,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,412,719. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,684 shares of company stock valued at $4,700,867. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get IMPINJ alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on PI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IMPINJ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. BidaskClub downgraded IMPINJ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on IMPINJ from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded IMPINJ from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on IMPINJ from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $757.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.68 and a beta of 2.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.00.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. IMPINJ had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $38.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that IMPINJ Inc will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in IMPINJ by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of IMPINJ by 117.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 87,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 47,171 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in IMPINJ by 48,471.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in IMPINJ during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in IMPINJ during the first quarter worth about $790,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI)

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for IMPINJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMPINJ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.