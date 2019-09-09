Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Infosys’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.13. Infosys posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Infosys will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.56. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Infosys.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $218.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.51 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on INFY shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $13.00 price objective on Infosys and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $12.00 price target on Infosys and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Infosys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Nomura raised Infosys from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Infosys during the first quarter worth about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Infosys by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Infosys in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Infosys by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Infosys by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INFY traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.63. The stock had a trading volume of 4,065,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,585,194. Infosys has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $12.08. The firm has a market cap of $51.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.82.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

