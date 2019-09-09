Innovotech (CVE:IOT) Trading Down 5.6%

Shares of Innovotech Inc (CVE:IOT) were down 5.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, approximately 1,600 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 57,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 million and a PE ratio of -40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.06, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.12.

About Innovotech (CVE:IOT)

Innovotech Inc provides services and solutions to medical, agricultural, and industrial problems caused by microbial biofilms in Canada and internationally. The company's products include InnovoSIL, the antimicrobial agents for coating onto or incorporation into medical devices; MBEC Assay, a screening assay used to determine the efficacy of antimicrobials against biofilms of various microorganisms; and Agress/AgreGuard, an environmentally friendly seed treatments and plant sprays to protect crops against both bacterial and fungal infections.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Innovotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.