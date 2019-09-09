Insider Buying: Eastern Co (NASDAQ:EML) Director Purchases 2,041 Shares of Stock

Eastern Co (NASDAQ:EML) Director Peggy Scott bought 2,041 shares of Eastern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.24 per share, for a total transaction of $51,514.84. Following the purchase, the director now owns 226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,704.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:EML traded up $1.25 on Monday, hitting $25.41. The company had a trading volume of 291 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,211. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Eastern Co has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $30.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.87 and a 200 day moving average of $26.40. The company has a market cap of $153.03 million, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Eastern alerts:

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $61.44 million for the quarter. Eastern had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.18%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Eastern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cardinal Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Eastern in the second quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Eastern during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Eastern by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 418,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,958 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Eastern by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 254,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,015,000 after acquiring an additional 7,603 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Eastern in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Institutional investors own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Company Profile

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells industrial hardware, security products, and metal products in the United States and internationally. The company's Industrial Hardware segment offers passenger restraint and vehicular locks, latches, hinges, mirrors, mirror-cameras, light-weight sleeper boxes, and truck bodies for tractor-trailer trucks, specialty commercial vehicles, recreational vehicles, fire and rescue vehicles, school buses, military vehicles, and other vehicles.

Recommended Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.