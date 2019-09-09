Insider Buying: Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc (NYSE:RRTS) Director Purchases 16,300 Shares of Stock

Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc (NYSE:RRTS) Director J Landis Martin purchased 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.33 per share, with a total value of $2,075,479.00.

Shares of RRTS traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $9.81. The stock had a trading volume of 15,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,736. Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $36.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.21 and a 200 day moving average of $7.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Roadrunner Transportation Systems during the second quarter worth about $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems in the second quarter valued at about $159,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust grew its position in shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems by 2,313.8% in the first quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 1,923,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,235,000. 94.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on RRTS. ValuEngine raised shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $14.00 price target on shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems Company Profile

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc provides asset-right transportation and asset-light logistics services. The company operates through three segments: Truckload & Express Services (TES), Less-than-Truckload (LTL), and Ascent Global Logistics. The TES segment provides air and ground expedite, scheduled truckload, intermodal, temperature-controlled truckload, and other truckload and logistics services; and arranges the pickup and delivery of TES freight through its 35 TES service centers in the United States.

