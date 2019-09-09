Insider Buying: Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) CFO Buys 7,500 Shares of Stock

Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) CFO Joan M. Hilson bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.46 per share, with a total value of $108,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,016.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

SIG stock traded up $1.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.59. 7,260,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,445,391. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.62 and its 200 day moving average is $20.54. Signet Jewelers Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $68.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $729.11 million, a P/E ratio of 4.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.96.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.26. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 17.22% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Ltd. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is currently 39.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Nomura cut their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.29.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CenterStar Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,270 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 105.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Signet Jewelers during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 77.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 23.1% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

