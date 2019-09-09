Insider Buying: Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) Insider Buys 120,104 Shares of Stock

Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) insider Laura R. Zimmerman acquired 120,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,201,040.00.

NASDAQ VERY traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.62. 460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,158. Vericity has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $33.12.

About Vericity

Vericity, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance protection products for the middle American market. The company operates through Insurance and Agency segments. The Insurance segment provides term life, accidental death, and final expense products. This segment distributes its life insurance products through independent producers, including direct distributors that market to consumers through call centers and regional and national independent producer groups.

