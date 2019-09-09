Insider Selling: Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ) Director Sells 400 Shares of Stock

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ) Director Joe Amantea sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.00, for a total transaction of C$25,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,733 shares in the company, valued at C$1,243,179.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$60.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$53.64. Mainstreet Equity Corp. has a one year low of C$40.45 and a one year high of C$65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.42, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $581.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05.

Get Mainstreet Equity alerts:

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported C$1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.01 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$34.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$33.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that Mainstreet Equity Corp. will post 2.9000001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Mainstreet Equity from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Mainstreet Equity Company Profile

Mainstreet Equity Corp., a real estate corporation, engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties primarily in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of mid-market rental apartment buildings in Vancouver lower mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Regina, and Saskatoon.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Mainstreet Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mainstreet Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.