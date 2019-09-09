Insider Selling: Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE RH traded up $4.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $153.51. 1,284,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,586. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.28 and its 200-day moving average is $121.14. Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc has a 1 year low of $84.11 and a 1 year high of $157.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.77.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $598.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.69 million. Restoration Hardware had a net margin of 6.22% and a negative return on equity of 979.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RH. Tiverton Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Restoration Hardware in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Restoration Hardware during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Restoration Hardware by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

RH has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Restoration Hardware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Restoration Hardware from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Restoration Hardware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Restoration Hardware to $160.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Restoration Hardware in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.85.

Restoration Hardware Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

