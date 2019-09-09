Insider Selling: WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) EVP Sells 15,962 Shares of Stock

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) EVP Patrick Joseph Ward sold 15,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $669,605.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,854,831.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ WSFS traded up $1.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.01. The company had a trading volume of 213,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,034. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.12. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $50.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.35 and its 200 day moving average is $41.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $166.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.52 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 21.06%. On average, research analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.52%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised WSFS Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.75 price objective on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.38.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSFS. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $1,418,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in WSFS Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,528,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,181,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,599,000 after purchasing an additional 13,676 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael purchased a new position in WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $653,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in WSFS Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 259,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

