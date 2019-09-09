Insolar 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.76 Million (INS)

Insolar (CURRENCY:INS) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. In the last week, Insolar has traded up 16.7% against the US dollar. One Insolar token can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00002662 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Liqui, OKex and Coinrail. Insolar has a market capitalization of $8.98 million and approximately $2.76 million worth of Insolar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Insolar alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009708 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00216545 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.35 or 0.01304392 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000579 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000150 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00087717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00017577 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Insolar Token Profile

Insolar was first traded on August 1st, 2018. Insolar’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000 tokens. Insolar’s official Twitter account is @insolario. The official message board for Insolar is medium.com/insolar. Insolar’s official website is insolar.io. The Reddit community for Insolar is /r/insolar/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Insolar Token Trading

Insolar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Liqui, OKex, Bithumb, Binance, Coinrail, Mercatox, Radar Relay, Cobinhood and Okcoin Korea. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insolar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insolar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insolar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insolar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.