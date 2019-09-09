International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.63. International Flavors & Fragrances reported earnings per share of $1.54 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full-year earnings of $6.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.16 to $6.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.63 to $7.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow International Flavors & Fragrances.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered International Flavors & Fragrances to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. BNP Paribas cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 target price on International Flavors & Fragrances and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

Shares of NYSE IFF traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,531,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,948. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.59. International Flavors & Fragrances has a one year low of $104.86 and a one year high of $152.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 46.50%.

In related news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.69, for a total value of $134,272.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,255,430.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,829 shares of company stock valued at $381,662. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IFF. Winder Investment Pte Ltd raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 20,300,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,614,437,000 after buying an additional 763,142 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,473,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,809,804,000 after buying an additional 176,620 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,111,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,031,824,000 after buying an additional 64,537 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.2% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,225,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $322,843,000 after buying an additional 129,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,685,399 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $244,534,000 after purchasing an additional 512,851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

