Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Shares Up 5%

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI)’s share price rose 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.36 and last traded at $3.35, approximately 495,896 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 482,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.92.

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.48. The company has a market cap of $426.26 million, a P/E ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $62.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.68 million. Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intrepid Potash news, CEO Robert P. Jornayvaz III purchased 10,000 shares of Intrepid Potash stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,099,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,087,517.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hugh E. Harvey, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.23 per share, with a total value of $64,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 231,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,269.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 121,896 shares of company stock valued at $364,099. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 300,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 92,687 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp now owns 122,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 10,725 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Intrepid Potash during the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 960.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 55,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 50,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile (NYSE:IPI)

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

Recommended Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.