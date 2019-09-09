Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF (NASDAQ:DWIN) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF (NASDAQ:DWIN)’s share price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.84 and last traded at $25.83, approximately 21 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 7,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.87.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.67 and its 200-day moving average is $25.24.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $0.119 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF during the first quarter worth $251,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 8,388 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $627,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 28,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 11,955 shares during the last quarter.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.