Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 97.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,472 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,125,500 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Invesco were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco by 58.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Invesco by 142.9% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco by 46.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco alerts:

Shares of IVZ traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,128,016. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $24.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.02 and its 200 day moving average is $19.48.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 11.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.03%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IVZ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group cut shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup set a $20.00 target price on shares of Invesco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays set a $21.00 price target on shares of Invesco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Invesco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.36.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.