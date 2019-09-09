Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG) Shares Purchased by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG) by 40.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,225 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF were worth $4,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $635,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,704,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $400,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $141.74. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,951. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $169.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.26.

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

