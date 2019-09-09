Ioneer (ASX:INR) Shares Up 6.7%

Ioneer Ltd (ASX:INR)’s stock price shot up 6.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as A$0.17 ($0.12) and last traded at A$0.16 ($0.11), 1,295,048 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.15 ($0.11).

The stock has a market cap of $236.00 million and a PE ratio of -95.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of A$0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$0.17.

Get Ioneer alerts:

In other Ioneer news, insider Alan Davies purchased 384,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,337.27 ($35,700.19).

About Ioneer (ASX:INR)

ioneer Ltd explores for mineral properties in North America. It focuses on developing the 100% owned Rhyolite Ridge lithium-boron project located in Nevada, the United States. The company was formerly known as Global Geoscience Limited and changed its name to ioneer Ltd in November 2018. ioneer Ltd is based in North Sydney, Australia.

See Also: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Ioneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ioneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.