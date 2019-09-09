iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Haverford Trust Co.’s 6th Largest Position

Haverford Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,090,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 55,026 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.9% of Haverford Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Haverford Trust Co. owned 0.37% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $163,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 188,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,093,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 97,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 106,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 116,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,981,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.51 on Monday, hitting $77.07. 84,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,440,394. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $65.04 and a 52 week high of $89.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.55.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

