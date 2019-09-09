iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Stock Holdings Raised by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 71.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,657 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCZ. Tufton Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 11,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chemical Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.61. The company had a trading volume of 9,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,798. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $49.51 and a twelve month high of $63.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.80 and its 200-day moving average is $57.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

