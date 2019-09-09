iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Purchased by AllSquare Wealth Management LLC

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 279.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SOXX. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 6,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 25.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SOXX traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $214.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,892. The business’s 50-day moving average is $204.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.62. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $144.79 and a 52-week high of $220.82.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

