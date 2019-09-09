iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Purchased by Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.7% of Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $5,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Aspiriant LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 122,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter.

IWP traded down $1.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $143.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,675. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $105.97 and a twelve month high of $148.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.67.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

