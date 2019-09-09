ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) Shares Sold by Quantamental Technologies LLC

Quantamental Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,839 shares during the quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of ITT by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 308,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in ITT by 149.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in ITT by 9.5% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,574,946 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $234,087,000 after buying an additional 310,850 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in ITT by 17.6% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,027,938 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,621,000 after buying an additional 154,198 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in ITT by 3.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 159,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,257,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITT stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.16. The company had a trading volume of 397,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,871. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.09. ITT Inc has a 1-year low of $44.89 and a 1-year high of $66.88.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. ITT had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $719.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ITT Inc will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.147 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.27%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ITT shares. Oppenheimer set a $72.00 price objective on shares of ITT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.20.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

