Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) Trading 3% Higher

Shares of Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) traded up 3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.15 and last traded at $18.02, 2,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 189% from the average session volume of 762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.50.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Jeffersonville Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of $76.23 million, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%.

Jeffersonville Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JFBC)

Jeffersonville Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Jeff Bank that provides community banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments primarily in Sullivan County, New York. The company offers personal checking accounts; and small business checking, business checking, NOW checking, estate checking, non-profit checking, and interest on lawyer accounts.

