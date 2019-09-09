Joincoin (J) Market Cap Achieves $14,433.00

Joincoin (CURRENCY:J) traded down 15.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Over the last week, Joincoin has traded up 33.2% against the dollar. Joincoin has a market capitalization of $14,433.00 and $10.00 worth of Joincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Joincoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Joincoin alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Joincoin

Joincoin (J) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 13th, 2014. Joincoin’s total supply is 3,334,186 coins. Joincoin’s official website is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=737405.0. Joincoin’s official Twitter account is @Joincoin_Team.

Joincoin Coin Trading

Joincoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joincoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Joincoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joincoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.