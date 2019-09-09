JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for BP (LON:BP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of BP (LON:BP) in a research report report published on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BP. HSBC set a GBX 645 ($8.43) target price on shares of BP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of BP in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 680 ($8.89) target price on shares of BP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 620 ($8.10) target price on shares of BP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BP has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 653.13 ($8.53).

The stock has a market cap of $103.32 billion and a PE ratio of 11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.69. BP has a 12 month low of GBX 5.08 ($0.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 603.20 ($7.88). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 508.95 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 539.05.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.78%.

In related news, insider Brian Gilvary acquired 58 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 546 ($7.13) per share, with a total value of £316.68 ($413.80).

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

