K92 Mining (CVE:KNT) Given a C$4.50 Price Target by Eight Capital Analysts

K92 Mining (CVE:KNT) received a C$4.50 price target from stock analysts at Eight Capital in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 136.84% from the company’s current price.

KNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Clarus Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Pi Financial lifted their target price on K92 Mining from C$2.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Get K92 Mining alerts:

Shares of KNT stock traded down C$0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching C$1.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 651,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,410. K92 Mining has a one year low of C$0.67 and a one year high of C$2.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.31 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.75. The company has a market cap of $394.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55.

K92 Mining (CVE:KNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$31.16 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that K92 Mining will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

K92 Mining Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver concentrates. Its principal property is the Kainantu gold mine that includes the Irumafimpa and Kora deposits covering an area of approximately 410 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province.

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.