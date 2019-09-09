Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) versus Trevi Therapeutics (NYSE:TRVI) Critical Review

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) and Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Kadmon and Trevi Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kadmon 0 1 4 0 2.80 Trevi Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Kadmon presently has a consensus price target of $8.93, suggesting a potential upside of 254.52%. Trevi Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $16.75, suggesting a potential upside of 237.02%. Given Kadmon’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Kadmon is more favorable than Trevi Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Kadmon and Trevi Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kadmon -3,974.23% -96.96% -41.13% Trevi Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kadmon and Trevi Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kadmon $1.40 million 233.33 -$54.25 million ($1.03) -2.45 Trevi Therapeutics N/A N/A -$20.55 million N/A N/A

Trevi Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kadmon.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.9% of Kadmon shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.5% of Trevi Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Kadmon shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Trevi Therapeutics beats Kadmon on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease. Its lead product candidates include KD025, an inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2, which is in Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host, fibrotic, and psoriasis diseases; KD045, an ROCK inhibitor for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer; and KD034, a generic formulation of trientine hydrochloride for the treatment of Wilson's disease, a genetic liver disease. The company also engages in developing Tesevatinib to treat autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (PKD) and autosomal recessive PKD. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has strategic collaborations and license agreements with Symphony Evolution, Inc.; Nano Terra, Inc.; Dyax Corp.; Zydus Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.; and Jinghua Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company's nalbuphine ER, which is in Phase IIb/III clinical trial is an oral extended release formulation of nalbuphine that is used for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease. Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

