KBC GRP NV/ADR (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Shares Up 5.8%

KBC GRP NV/ADR (OTCMKTS:KBCSY)’s stock price traded up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.75 and last traded at $31.72, 16,563 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 67% from the average session volume of 50,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KBC GRP NV/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.89.

KBC GRP NV/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KBCSY)

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. It accepts deposits; offers home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, asset management, and life and non-life insurance; payments, and money and debt market services; investment fund solutions; brokerage and corporate finance, foreign trade finance, cash management, leasing, etc.; and other specialized financial products and services.

