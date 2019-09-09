Kevin Rendino Acquires 6,019 Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB) Stock

ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB) CEO Kevin Rendino acquired 6,019 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $12,880.66.

CNOB stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.43. The company had a trading volume of 7,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,536. The stock has a market cap of $744.82 million, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.12 and a 200-day moving average of $21.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ConnectOne Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $24.85.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $47.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.88 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 27.54%. Research analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp Inc will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

CNOB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. BidaskClub downgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,175,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,185,000 after buying an additional 140,515 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 57,072.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 4,664.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 367,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,243,000 after acquiring an additional 359,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seidman Lawrence B lifted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Seidman Lawrence B now owns 390,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,698,000 after purchasing an additional 183,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

