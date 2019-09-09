KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 50.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 56.3% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 99,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $1,825,981.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,663.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KEY shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on KeyCorp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nomura set a $18.00 price objective on KeyCorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded KeyCorp from an “average” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.78.

KEY traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.71. 710,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,890,971. The stock has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $21.37.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. KeyCorp had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This is an increase from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.77%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

