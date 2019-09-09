Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) Holdings Decreased by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. reduced its position in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,992 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 14.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,460,516 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,260,956,000 after buying an additional 1,780,298 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 75.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,754,203 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $414,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048,611 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,678,128 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $165,994,000 after acquiring an additional 871,373 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,161,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $188,465,000 after acquiring an additional 29,810 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,718,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $154,345,000 after acquiring an additional 61,578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $98.53. 148,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,203,079. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.74. The company has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.28. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $53.21 and a 12 month high of $101.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KEYS shares. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup set a $100.00 price objective on Keysight Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.11.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,600 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $251,056.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,998.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jay Alexander sold 18,067 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total transaction of $1,698,478.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,499 shares of company stock worth $3,343,743 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

