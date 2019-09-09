Kryll Price Tops $0.0593 (KRL)

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 9th. During the last seven days, Kryll has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. One Kryll token can now be purchased for $0.0593 or 0.00000577 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Liquid. Kryll has a total market cap of $1.44 million and $3,937.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009742 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00215753 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.99 or 0.01254701 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000583 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000153 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00088201 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00017409 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Kryll Token Profile

Kryll’s genesis date was April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,239,580 tokens. The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kryll is medium.com/@kryll_io. Kryll’s official website is kryll.io.

Kryll Token Trading

Kryll can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kryll should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kryll using one of the exchanges listed above.

