Laramide Resources (TSE:LAM) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.24

Shares of Laramide Resources Ltd. (TSE:LAM) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.24 and traded as high as $0.26. Laramide Resources shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 33,976 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $38.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61.

In other news, Director John Geoffrey Booth purchased 150,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,465,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$366,477.25.

About Laramide Resources (TSE:LAM)

Laramide Resources Ltd. explores for and develops uranium projects in Australia and the United States. Its flagship project is the Westmoreland property located in Queensland, Australia. The company also holds a 100% interest in the Murphy Uranium Tenements in the Northern Territory of Australia. Laramide Resources Ltd.

