Lightning Bitcoin Reaches One Day Volume of $7.68 Million (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Lightning Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $9.22 million and approximately $7.68 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $2.39 or 0.00023036 BTC on exchanges including CoinEgg, ZB.COM and BtcTrade.im.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lightning Bitcoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.26 or 0.00696136 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00010113 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00023087 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000044 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000577 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC. Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io.

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BtcTrade.im, CoinEgg and ZB.COM. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.