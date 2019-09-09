LIQUEFIED NAT G/S (OTCMKTS:LNGLY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.62

LIQUEFIED NAT G/S (OTCMKTS:LNGLY)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.62 and traded as high as $0.56. LIQUEFIED NAT G/S shares last traded at $0.56, with a volume of 15,161 shares traded.

Several research firms have commented on LNGLY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LIQUEFIED NAT G/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Gabelli started coverage on LIQUEFIED NAT G/S in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.96.

LIQUEFIED NAT G/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LNGLY)

Liquefied Natural Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification and progression of liquefied natural gas (LNG) development projects to facilitate the production and sale of LNG. It operates through LNG Infrastructure, and Technology and Licensing segments. The company's projects include the Magnolia LNG project located in Lake Charles, Louisiana, the United States; and the Bear Head LNG project situated in Point Tupper, Richmond County, Nova Scotia, Canada.

