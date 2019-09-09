LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Shares Down 6.3%

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) fell 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $36.49 and last traded at $36.85, 1,028,810 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 51% from the average session volume of 682,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.33.

LPSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on LivePerson in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on LivePerson to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on LivePerson from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.22 and a beta of 1.06.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.11). LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 21.09%. The business had revenue of $71.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that LivePerson, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LivePerson news, Director Kevin Lavan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total transaction of $486,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 23,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $644,071.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,318 in the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LPSN. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 269.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in LivePerson by 111.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in LivePerson during the second quarter worth about $101,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LivePerson during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new stake in LivePerson in the second quarter worth about $224,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

