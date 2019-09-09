Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Given a $238.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus set a $238.00 target price on Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 24th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $203.07.

LULU stock traded up $14.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $203.14. The stock had a trading volume of 10,700,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,777. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $110.71 and a 52 week high of $204.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.04.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 40.25%. The firm had revenue of $883.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 110,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.87, for a total value of $20,230,725.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,415.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 164,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.89, for a total transaction of $30,005,116.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,492.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 279,174 shares of company stock worth $51,070,314. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,296,806 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $157,624,000 after purchasing an additional 53,511 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,544 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,945 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth about $15,609,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

