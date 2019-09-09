Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Shares Up 5.1%

Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) shares shot up 5.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.82 and last traded at $31.75, 2,984,863 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 102% from the average session volume of 1,474,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.20.

MAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Macerich from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Macerich from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Macerich in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Macerich in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macerich has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.21.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.32 and its 200 day moving average is $37.15. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $227.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.18 million. Macerich had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 3.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Analysts expect that Macerich Co will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.45%. Macerich’s payout ratio is 77.92%.

In other Macerich news, President Edward C. Coppola acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.94 per share, for a total transaction of $77,350.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 284,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,789,899.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea M. Stephen acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.02 per share, with a total value of $700,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,580 shares in the company, valued at $580,631.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 87,924 shares of company stock valued at $2,823,484 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Macerich by 519.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,093,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,424,000 after acquiring an additional 917,498 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 42.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 9,596 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Macerich by 47.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 99,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,330,000 after buying an additional 32,215 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich during the first quarter worth $954,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 13.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 90,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 10,620 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

