Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. lessened its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 286,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,831,000 after purchasing an additional 8,898 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Marcus & Millichap during the second quarter worth $549,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Marcus & Millichap during the 2nd quarter valued at $716,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Marcus & Millichap by 249.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Marcus & Millichap by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 93,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

MMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised Marcus & Millichap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Shares of MMI traded up $1.52 on Monday, hitting $37.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,544. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.21. Marcus & Millichap Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.49 and a fifty-two week high of $43.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 4.36.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $209.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marcus & Millichap Inc will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $354,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 262,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,321,232.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, a brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.