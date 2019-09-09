Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.30

Martinrea International Inc (TSE:MRE)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.30 and traded as high as $10.93. Martinrea International shares last traded at $10.89, with a volume of 53,157 shares changing hands.

MRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Martinrea International from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get Martinrea International alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $897.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.30.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.66. The firm had revenue of C$948.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$970.70 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Martinrea International Inc will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Martinrea International (TSE:MRE)

Martinrea International Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers aluminum products, including engine blocks, oil pans, cam carriers, camshaft and transmission housings, sub frames, knuckles, control arms, longitudinal and cross members, shock towers, components for electric vehicles, fabrication and modules, and aluminum plates and coils.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.