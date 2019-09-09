Masari Hits 24-Hour Volume of $422.00 (MSR)

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. Masari has a market capitalization of $535,651.00 and approximately $422.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Masari has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. One Masari coin can currently be purchased for $0.0461 or 0.00000444 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, TradeOgre, SouthXchange and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Masari alerts:

Dero (DERO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006974 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Masari Coin Profile

Masari is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 11,620,433 coins. The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Masari is getmasari.org. Masari’s official message board is forum.getmasari.org.

Buying and Selling Masari

Masari can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, TradeOgre and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Masari should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Masari using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Masari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Masari and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.