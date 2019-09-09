Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by RWC Asset Management LLP

RWC Asset Management LLP lowered its stake in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 78.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 112,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 410,000 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Masco were worth $4,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Masco by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masco by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Masco in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Masco during the second quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Masco stock traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $42.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,163,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,465,977. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.03. Masco Corp has a twelve month low of $27.03 and a twelve month high of $42.58.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Masco had a return on equity of 792.80% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Masco Corp will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.20%.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 85,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $3,494,136.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 318,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,016,314.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Masco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James set a $50.00 target price on shares of Masco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $48.00 price target on Masco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

