Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 145.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 61,607 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Masimo were worth $15,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Masimo by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 547,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,734,000 after purchasing an additional 69,627 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 133,244 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,425,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 162.3% during the first quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 8,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 5,073 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Masimo by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 59,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,260,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $15,014,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 239,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,919,643.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anand Sampath sold 30,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.39, for a total transaction of $4,271,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,918,288.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 238,738 shares of company stock worth $36,108,247. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on Masimo from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Masimo from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. BidaskClub lowered Masimo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.25.

Shares of Masimo stock traded down $8.29 on Monday, hitting $149.32. The company had a trading volume of 554,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,784. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.41. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 49.28, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.22. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $98.23 and a 52 week high of $160.25.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $229.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.46 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 22.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

