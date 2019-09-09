Matrix Composites & Engineering (ASX:MCE) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.38

Matrix Composites & Engineering Limited (ASX:MCE)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.38 and traded as low as $0.37. Matrix Composites & Engineering shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 97,716 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80. The firm has a market cap of $37.86 million and a P/E ratio of -4.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$0.35.

About Matrix Composites & Engineering (ASX:MCE)

Matrix Composites & Engineering Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered products and services for the energy sector worldwide. It offers riser buoyancy systems, including Longitudinal Groove System; conventional riser buoyancy systems; Nautilus riser protection; and marine riser management, maintenance, and rental services, as well as buoyancy system testing services, such as hydrostatic testing, function and fit-up testing, riser joint stack testing, and displacement testing.

