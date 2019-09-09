Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) Trading Down 1.8%

Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX)’s stock price was down 1.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$6.32 and last traded at C$6.37, approximately 9,850 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 22,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.49.

Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Maverix Metals from an “outperform spec overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a current ratio of 6.77. The company has a market capitalization of $701.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.33.

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$9.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.90 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Maverix Metals Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

