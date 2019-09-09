Maxim Group Reiterates “$148.00” Price Target for Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Maxim Group set a $148.00 price target on Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) in a research report released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SPLK. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $158.00 target price (down previously from $163.00) on shares of Splunk in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Splunk from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Argus set a $156.00 target price on shares of Splunk and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Splunk currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $145.26.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $110.36. 954,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,911,310. Splunk has a 1 year low of $83.69 and a 1 year high of $143.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.41 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The software company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $516.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.97 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 15.16% and a negative return on equity of 12.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that Splunk will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 13,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.21, for a total value of $1,537,131.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,126,469.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total transaction of $266,431.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 235,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,201,876.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,813 shares of company stock worth $3,676,685 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

