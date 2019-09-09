McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Given “Hold” Rating at Cleveland Research

Cleveland Research reiterated their hold rating on shares of McKesson (NYSE:MCK) in a research report report published on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MCK. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of McKesson from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of McKesson from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America set a $160.00 price target on shares of McKesson and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $149.20.

MCK traded up $2.23 on Thursday, reaching $143.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,161,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,120. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.76. The company has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.01. McKesson has a 52-week low of $106.11 and a 52-week high of $150.82.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $55.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.03 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 30.73%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McKesson will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.09%.

In other McKesson news, Director M Christine Jacobs sold 1,296 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.65, for a total transaction of $190,058.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 573.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,811,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,478,000 after buying an additional 1,542,644 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 16.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,094,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,321,000 after acquiring an additional 727,954 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 19.7% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,683,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,155,000 after acquiring an additional 606,781 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP boosted its holdings in McKesson by 84.1% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,173,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,373,000 after acquiring an additional 536,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in McKesson by 111.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 733,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,640,000 after acquiring an additional 386,734 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

