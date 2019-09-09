Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 11th

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Medical Properties Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Medical Properties Trust has a payout ratio of 74.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Medical Properties Trust to earn $1.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.2%.

NYSE:MPW traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $19.14. The stock had a trading volume of 438,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,806,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a current ratio of 8.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.56. Medical Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $19.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.13.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $192.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.11 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 129.20%. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider R Steven Hamner sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $1,243,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,312,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,331,245.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director G Steven Dawson bought 7,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.07 per share, with a total value of $135,091.32. Following the purchase, the director now owns 76,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,777.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $21.00 price objective on Medical Properties Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank raised Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.35.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

